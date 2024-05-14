BACK TO ALL NEWS
Unpicking Audi’s quarta horribilis

Audi’s cash machine malfunctions on limited V6, V8 production and other issues
Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
14 May 2024

One stat leapt out from the Audi Group’s financial results from the first quarter of 2024: Lamborghini made more money than Audi. Bentley came close, too.

That’s overall operating profit, not just profit per car. We all know how good margins can be on selling luxury motors, but Lamborghini delivered just 2630 cars in the quarter, compared with Audi's 397,000.

From those deliveries, Lamborghini booked profits of €187 million (£161m), compared with 135m for Audi. Bentley made 120m from 2506 cars sold.

Related articles

Audi margins stood at just 1.1%,

