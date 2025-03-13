Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable Western car brand"

Skoda now claims to have the best profit margins on vehicle sales of any Western car maker off the back of a record year for sales revenues and profits.

In 2024, Skoda’s 926,600 new car sales (a 6.9% year-on-year increase) generated €27.8 billion (£23.4bn) in revenue and an operating profit of €2.3bn (£1.9bn). Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said the Volkswagen Group brand’s margin of 8.3% made it “the most profitable Western car brand in terms of a return on sales”.

In a media briefing announcing the results, he also said: “It gives us a strong, fundamental confirmation of our business model being resilient in such challenging times and, of course, strong confidence to also keep the success on track.”