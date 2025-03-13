BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable Western car brand"
UP NEXT
Electric BMW 3 Series: reborn i3 almost ready for 2026 launch

Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable Western car brand"

Czech brand is now Europe’s fourth largest car maker and the Octavia remains its best-seller

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
13 March 2025

Skoda now claims to have the best profit margins on vehicle sales of any Western car maker off the back of a record year for sales revenues and profits.

In 2024, Skoda’s 926,600 new car sales (a 6.9% year-on-year increase) generated €27.8 billion (£23.4bn) in revenue and an operating profit of €2.3bn (£1.9bn). Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said the Volkswagen Group brand’s margin of 8.3% made it “the most profitable Western car brand in terms of a return on sales”.

In a media briefing announcing the results, he also said: “It gives us a strong, fundamental confirmation of our business model being resilient in such challenging times and, of course, strong confidence to also keep the success on track.”

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

bmw x3 m50 2025 jh 41
BMW X3
7
BMW X3
1 bmw m3 competition 2021 uk first drive review ok hero front
BMW M3 Competition
9
BMW M3 Competition
Audi S8 2025 review front tracking 36
Audi S8 Quattro
9
Audi S8 Quattro
01 Renault 5 2025 road test review front driving lead
Renault 5
9
Renault 5
McLaren Speedtail 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
McLaren Speedtail
10
McLaren Speedtail

View all car reviews