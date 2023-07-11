BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault hits 770,000 vehicle sales in 2023 driven by C-segment push

Europe remained the French brand's biggest market, with 501,985 vehicles sold there in the first half of 2023
Will Rimell
11 July 2023

Renault sold more than 770,800 vehicles globally in the first half of 2023 – an 11% rise on the same period in 2022 – and most sales were in Europe, driven by a surge in demand for its most profitable C-segment vehicles.

These cars – which include the Renault Austral, Renault Arkana and Renault Mégane E-Tech – accounted for 136,195 sales, a rise of 42% on the year before.

Demand for the new Austral – which was only released in France at the end of last year and will arrive in the UK later this year from £34,695 – pushed this rise, with 39,495 sales in its first six months on sale in select markets. The sub-£30,000 Arkana was Renault’s C-segment best-seller, with 41,821 examples sold.

These cars also helped drive the brand’s 40% year-on-year rise (to 83,000) in hybrid sales. 

