Renault hits 770,000 vehicle sales in 2023 driven by C-segment push

Renault sold more than 770,800 vehicles globally in the first half of 2023 – an 11% rise on the same period in 2022 – and most sales were in Europe, driven by a surge in demand for its most profitable C-segment vehicles.

These cars – which include the Renault Austral, Renault Arkana and Renault Mégane E-Tech – accounted for 136,195 sales, a rise of 42% on the year before.

Demand for the new Austral – which was only released in France at the end of last year and will arrive in the UK later this year from £34,695 – pushed this rise, with 39,495 sales in its first six months on sale in select markets. The sub-£30,000 Arkana was Renault’s C-segment best-seller, with 41,821 examples sold.

These cars also helped drive the brand’s 40% year-on-year rise (to 83,000) in hybrid sales.