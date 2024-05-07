Electrified models stabilise UK new car market as private sales dip

Growth in the sales of hybrid, plug-in-hybrid and electric cars in April had the UK’s new car market continue its upward trend, despite a slump in uptake from private buyers.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), a total of 134,274 new cars were delivered during the month, a 1.0% increase compared with April 2023.

This marked the sector's 21st consecutive month of growth following the Covid pandemic.

Fleets represented the majority of new car buyers last month, accounting for 81,207 sales – 60.5%