BYD aims to become UK’s best-selling car brand by 2030

BYD aims to become the UK’s best-selling car brand within five years, having already surpassed the likes of Citroën, Dacia and Suzuki two years after its launch.

The Chinese giant delivered 9271 cars here during the first quarter of this year, more than it managed throughout the entirety of 2024, and its UK sales and marketing chief, Steve Beattie, believes there is room for significant growth yet.

“BYD wants to be the number one car manufacturer globally,” he told Autocar, “but you can't be the number one car manufacturer globally if you’re not number one in many of those countries.