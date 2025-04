Cracks are appearing in Elon Musk’s plan to maintain sky-high valuations for Tesla by pivoting to full autonomy.

Musk has long promised his company would be able to update the majority of Teslas on the road to drive unsupervised, starting with robotaxi rides at the company’s home city in Austin, Texas, from June.

Musk confirmed the timeline on the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday 22 April and promised a quick roll-out of the technology for private cars.