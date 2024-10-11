BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla self-driving Robotaxi shown in UK ahead of 2027 launch

Compact, self-driving two-seater – tipped to cost £23k – features a minimalist cockpit and wireless charging

Felix Page
20 November 2024

The Tesla 'Robotaxi', its self-driving coupé that shows the firm's vision for a global fleet of autonomous vehicles, is being showcased in the UK for the first time.

Officially named the Cybercab, it is on display at London’s Shepherd's Bush Westfield just over a month after it was launched at Warner Bros. Studios in the US alongside a larger self-driving 20-seat van that's dubbed the Robovan.

The two vehicles, both in concept form, have no steering wheels or pedals. Instead they operate using artificial intelligence and cameras rather than lidar sensors and in-built mapping software, as is more common on other autonomous vehicles.

They will also be capable of charging wirelessly, said Musk, so don't have charging ports like Tesla's conventional cars. 

Touting the benefits of self-driving technology at an exclusive event called 'We Robot' in California, Musk said: “Think about the cumulative time that people spend in a car, and the time they will get back that they can now spend on their books or watching a movie or doing work or whatever.”

To that end, the Cybercab's cockpit is a minimalist affair, with two seats, two cupholders, an armrest and a large central touchscreen similar to that in the Model 3. There's also a large boot at the rear – but following in the footsteps of the prismatic Cybertruck, the Cybercab has no rear window.

Musk said Tesla hopes to be producing the Cybercab by 2027 and selling it to consumers at a projected $30,000 (£23,000) but offered no categoric timeline for the Robovan. He did not confirm any plans to launch the vehicles outside the US.

En route to putting the two new self-driving vehicles in production, Tesla plans to have "unsupervised" FSD (full self-driving) technology certified for use in the Model 3 and Model Y by 2025.

The firm has recently rebranded its current-generation FSD software as 'supervised', meaning a human driver must be 'hands on' in the car and paying attention to the road at all times, after US safety authorities expressed concerns over the AI-powered system's ability to respond to unpredictable scenarios.

“We’ll move from supervised Full Self-Driving to unsupervised Full Self-Driving, where you can fall asleep and wake up at your destination,” Musk said. "It’s going to be a glorious future.”

Musk envisions that the Cybercab and Robovan will operate similarly to ride-sharing services like Uber and Bolt, with people able to summon a vehicle using an app, and he suggested that owners of the cars will be able to hire them out. 

The Cybercab has been in the works for years as part of Musk's bold plan to transition Tesla from a pure car firm to a robotics manufacturer, but its unveiling trails that of Mate Rimac's similarly conceived Verne robotaxi and comes four years after Musk had originally planned to have a fleet of robotaxis on the road.

Rival firms including Waymo, Cruise and Deeproute.ai already operate driverless taxis in various cities around the world, but no vehicle currently offers the sort of full autonomy (level five) that Musk plans for the Cybercab and Robovan. 

Musk's uncharacteristic reluctance to confirm a planned launch date is recognition of the fact that Tesla's vehicles tend to come to market several years after he says they will. "I tend to be a little optimistic with timeframes," he joked at the Cybercab's unveiling. 

Technical details of the Cybercab remain unconfirmed, but it is expected to use the new architecture that was destined for the long-mooted 'Model 2' – a conventional passenger car that was tipped to serve as an entry point to Tesla's ageing EV line-up before it was removed from the product plan in favour of robotaxis. 

Felix Page

Felix Page
peejayohno 13 October 2024

It's not going to be £23,000, simply because of VAT. Please Autocar - and all other car journalists - remember that cars sold in the UK have VAT added to their price, and in the US prices are quoted without sales tax. So $30k translates to about £27,500. (And I still don't believe it.)

Peter Cavellini 12 October 2024

I watched the 25minute Video of the launch event where you could see the faithful loyal Tesla owners sort of herded into an area with their green glowing lanyard flashing away whooping and yelling when Elon appeared on stage, and then they were given a trip around the Film studios access roads in a Robotaxi, all well and good but it was a controlled environment, one way traffic etc. Seemed a bit scary with the Androids walking about engaging in conversation with the punters.

Vlad D. Impeller 12 October 2024

You don't need a taxi, let alone a self driving one, to be elegant. All you need is a box with wheels in each corner. It's designed to appeal to Musk's ego

