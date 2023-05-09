BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche partners with Mobileye on level-two-plus driver assistance

Mobileye's Supervision advanced driver assistance technology will be used in future production models
9 May 2023

Porsche has partnered with Mobileye, the autonomous driving division spun out of Intel in 2022, for the supply of level-two-plus advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Porsche says it intends to use Mobileye's Supervision technology as the basis for a range of ADAS functions in future production cars.

Described as Mobileye's most advanced driver assistance system currently in production, Supervision is claimed to allow hands-off driving in combination with a navigation function, provide autonomous lane-changing capability and allow automated overtaking of slower cars on multi-lane roads.

At the centre of Mobileye's flagship ADAS system is a series of sensors, including seven cameras, four parking cameras, four short-range radars and a long-range radar.

