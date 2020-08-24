Top 10 best super-SUVs 2020

Super-SUVs appear to have it all: interiors that rival the very best luxury cars; performance that competes with the best super-saloons; that all important high-riding driving position.

This most extravagant breed of SUV, which barely existed a decade ago, also carries a price of entry that ensures they are among the most exclusive cars on our roads.

We think the 10 cars below are some of the best of their kind, or are set to shake up the segment once they arrive.

The Aston Martin DBX is arguably one of 2020’s most significant new arrivals. So much of the British marque’s future success rests on its shoulders, and so far this newest addition to the ever-expanding super SUV class has done nothing but impress.

Crucially, it drives like an Aston should - albeit one that weighs in at 2.3 tonnes and stands some 1.68m tall. Its AMG-sourced 4.0-litre V8 provides thundering performance and an appealingly devilish soundtrack, while its capability as a long-distance tourer are fairly outstanding. It can go offroad, too.

Niggles include a slightly noisy low-speed ride and a cabin that gives some ground in terms of outright material appeal. A full road test will no doubt confirm just how capable this new-age Aston Martin really is, but for now it’s undoubtedly the driver’s pick in this exclusive market segment.

The Bentayga is the first true ‘luxury’ SUV worthy of comparison with the market’s most luxurious limousines. It adds greater capability and usability to Bentley’s range than the firm has hitherto offered, only falling short of the ride isolation offered by those more traditional luxury offerings.

Though it may still not quite be an attractive car, a recent facelift more successfully aligned the Bentayga’s exterior design with those of the new Continental GT and Flying Spur. New infotainment systems also replace the ageing tech that appeared in the original, too.