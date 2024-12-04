Entries will soon close for the Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars awards 2025.

These awards are an initiative run by Autocar in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, celebrating the up-and-coming stars of the British automotive industry.

The industry’s top rising stars will be announced at a ceremony on 30 April, and all nominations must be in by 9am on Monday 10 February.

The top candidates will be selected from the following areas of the car industry: Customer aftercare; Marketing; Manufacturing; Mobility and digital; Operations; Diversity, equality and inclusion; PR and communications; Purchasing; Sales - retail; Sales - OEM; Vehicle development.

In addition, there will be an apprentice category.

Information on each category is detailed on the nomination form, which you can access by clicking here.

Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars 2023 winners

A winner will be selected in each category, with an overall victor then chosen from that shortlist. Individuals can put themselves forward for consideration, or can be nominated by friends, colleagues and employers.Please look far and wide within your organisation for women to nominate - we’re encouraging people to think outside of their immediate team for people deserving of an award.

Those nominating will need to supply evidence of the nominee’s potential to rise to the top of the industry.

Submit your entry, or nominate a colleague, here