Why Skoda makes your perfect electrified company car

Electrifying. Quite a word. Conjures up all manner of good things. Synonyms include words such as exciting, thrilling, spellbinding, dazzling and captivating.

But the word means much more to company car drivers, because not only does it signify scintillating performance, but it also means “low company car taxation”. And that’s why, no matter what your fleet car needs, the Skoda electrified range has all of your business needs covered, with a variety of shapes, sizes and efficient powertrains.

Every single Skoda has usability as its very essence, and each different model expresses that usability in a slightly different way, which means that it doesn’t matter what your fleet-car needs are, there’s a Skoda out there that can cater for them.The Skoda Elroq offers space and EV running costs in a thoroughly modern SUV shape; the Skoda Enyaq provides huge room with zero-emissions running; the Skoda Superb offers limousine comfort and style with the flexibility of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the Skoda Kodiaq is the ultimate work-hard-play-hard business and family and business carry-all with tax-friendly, plug-in-hybrid versatility.

Skoda ElroqSkoda loves a two-word description. So, the new design language that the Elroq introduced last year is ‘Modern Solid’ – a phrase that conveys both contemporary style and high quality. And for years, the brand’s easy practicality ethos has been described by ‘Simply Clever’.

Well, the Elroq could be described by two more words: ‘Business Leader”, because not only does it make a tremendous company car, but it’s also one of the very best family options in its class, hence the fact that it has won numerous awards in its first year on sale.

The 50 model starts the lineup with a 55kWh battery and a range of up to 233 miles. Then there’s the 60, which has a 63kWh battery and a range of up to 265 miles. The 85 model brings a lengthy range of up to 356 miles with its 82kWh battery. And finally there’s the sporty vRS model with a 84kWh battery and a range of up to 339 miles. All models have a relaxed driving experience that makes journeys pass without you having to give them a second thought.

The interior is spacious for five adults, which means that not only can you carry business colleagues around during the week, but there’s also plenty of room for the family and friends on weekends. And of course, the 470-litre boot area is more than big enough for everyone’s stuff.

The Elroq stacks up on the balance sheet, too, because its pure-electric drivetrain means that Benefit-in-Kind taxation is as low as it can possibly be, at just 3% in the current financial year.The five trims (SE, SE L, Edition, SportLine and vRS) all provide a huge amount of standard equipment, so your final choice will come down to which best suits you and your family’s needs, be it the extra comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, or perhaps you’d prefer Edition trim with its standard adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist. Do you like to ‘make progress’? If so, SportLine trim, with its 20-inch alloy wheels and full LED Matrix beam headlights could be right up your street.And finally, the Elroq has your safety at its core, so is full of systems designed to keep everyone safe from harm, even if another driver has a lapse in concentration.