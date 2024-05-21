Skoda Karoq: why it's a 5-star What Car? family SUV

The popularity of family SUVs has skyrocketed in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. They offer rugged standout style, a commanding high-rise driving position, and all of the versatile family-friendly practicality you could ever need. But, with so many models to choose from, how do you know which SUV is a cut above the rest?

Well, our sister title What Car? judges cars based on what matters most to consumers. So a five-star What Car? review is a good place to start – and that’s exactly what the Skoda Karoq has got. “The Skoda Karoq is a top-drawer family SUV with clever seating options, a big boot, and plenty of space inside for passengers,” What Car? said in its comprehensive and exacting road-test. “It’s also a pleasure to drive, thanks to its comfortable ride and great visibility, and it has a well-made interior.”

In addition to being awarded top marks in its What Car? review, the Skoda Karoq has also scooped a handful of accolades for value and practicality in the What Car? Car of the Year Awards in recent years. So, to find out exactly why the award-winning Skoda Karoq should be firmly at the top of your family SUV shortlist, we’ve decided to delve deep into the five big reasons why What Car? says it’s a five-star car.

#1 Impressive interior

No car can hope to achieve a coveted five-star What Car? rating without having a top-notch interior – somewhere that’s comfortable, spacious, well-built and packed with the latest technology. So, naturally, that’s where we’ll start.

“You shouldn't have any problems getting comfortable in the Skoda Karoq, whatever your size or shape,” What Car? said. “All versions have front seat height and lumbar adjustment, plus there's plenty of up-and-down and in-and-out steering wheel movement. You’ll also enjoy good seat support and a relatively high driving position. Although the Skoda Karoq is no skyscraping Range Rover, you sit appreciably higher than you do in the Mazda CX-30, let alone in conventional hatchbacks.”