How Skoda’s smart connected tech is making driving easy

Skoda has a long-held a philosophy of designing cars that are Simply Clever. Whether it’s a ticket holder in the windscreen, an umbrella in the door, or an automatically sliding boot cover, Skoda has continually thought outside the box and gone the extra mile to find a wealth of ways to make life on the road easier, less stressful and simply better.

But what about tech? As more of our devices and lives become more connected – syncing and sharing data and information over the cloud – that extends to the cars we drive, too. Blending the always-online capability of Skoda Connect in your car with the MySkoda app in your pocket, you can now control many features from the comfort of your sofa make journeys easier and more time- and cost-efficient.

But how does it all work in practice? And how has Skoda put you in control to keep all of this technology to make it Simply Clever, rather than simply confusing?

Skoda Connect: the heart of your connected life

It all starts with Skoda Connect: the always-online navigation and infotainment system that sits at the core of every new Skoda and acts as the heart of Skoda’s streamlined Simply Clever approach to smart connected tech.

Skoda Connect bolsters your Skoda’s in-car navigation with the latest traffic and roadwork information, so you can avoid the jams before you hit them. It can help you find petrol stations, car parks and electric vehicle charging – both close to your route and near your destination – as well as local points of interest such as shops, hotels or restaurants.

It's all controlled by Skoda’s intuitive ‘Hey Laura’ voice control, which understands natural speech to let you control a wealth of Skoda-specific in-car navigation, media, phone and messaging functions – as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps and functions on any devices which you’ve connected through the USB sockets, Bluetooth or Wireless Smartlink.