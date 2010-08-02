Your guide to Skoda’s Simply Clever features

“It’s the simple things in life that are also the most extraordinary,” Brazilian author Paulo Coehlo wrote in his 1988 best-selling novel ‘The Alchemist’. And he’s right. Sipping a coffee as the sun breaks over the horizon. A languid stroll through the park. Catching up with friends over lunch. All simple little things that inject a dash of joy into each and every day.

Skoda has long held a similar philosophy: recognising the virtues of the simple things, and how – when done well – they can make life on the road easier, less stressful and simply better. These, of course, come in the form of Skoda’s ingenious Simply Clever features.

Available across Skoda’s line-up, Simply Clever features range from a nifty ticket holder in the windscreen, all the way to removable rear seats and everything in between. Each one has been meticulously designed and engineered by Skoda’s super-smart design team to help you and your passengers cut hassle, save effort and win back time.

So, to help you navigate the world of Skoda Simple Clever, we’ve created this handy one-stop guide. Let’s get into it.

Exterior Simply Clever features

The sharp bodywork creases, bold colours and balanced proportions of Skoda’s models bring plenty of car park appeal, but look a little closer and you’ll start to notice a wealth of amazing Simply Clever features beneath the skin.

Integrated funnel: This ingenious rubber lid for the washer fluid tank pops opens into a nifty funnel so you can effortlessly top-up the reservoir without making a mess.

Door-edge protection: We’ve all had that pit-of-the-stomach feeling after you’ve accidently dinked your car door in a car park. Thankfully, Skoda has you covered with automatically deploying plastic door-edge protectors that are spring-loaded so, when the door is opened, the protector flips out to prevent minor scratches on your car and the vehicle next to you.