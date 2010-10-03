BMW XM: how it celebrates BMW M's past and future

Think you’ve seen everything that’s possible from BMW M in the last 50 years? Well, here’s something that’s truly new and different: the BMW XM.

The latest in a stunning series of impressive models launched to celebrate BMW M’s half-century, it breaks new ground by being the first genuinely standalone production BMW M model in over 40 years and the first in-house-developed electrified model.

That’s why we wanted to delve under the BMW XM’s skin to discover the five ways in which it celebrates BMW M’s five decades of thrilling heritage, and how it delivers a glimpse of what looks set to be an electrifying future.

Learn more about the BMW XM

1. It’s the first dedicated BMW M model since the BMW M1

Over 50 years, BMW M has built an unrivalled reputation for taking a wealth of already exceptional saloons, coupés and SUVs from BMW’s core range, and using its half-decade of race-inspired, track-bred, road-honed experience to turn them into something truly magical.

What makes the BMW XM extra special is the fact that it’s the first truly standalone BMW M model since the iconic BMW M1 from 1978, and the performance brand’s first in-house electrified model, thanks to its hybrid plug-in powertrain.

As a result, many of the design elements on the BMW XM’s bespoke sleek elongated SUV stance mark BMW M’s move towards an electric future, while also contains a wealth of subtle callbacks to that iconic BMW M1.

The classic bold BMW kidney grille is illuminated with an unbroken light ring and sits between Adaptive LED Headlight units that offer a fresh interpretation of BMW’s iconic twin headlight signature. There’s the gold accent band that nods to the BMW M1’s black strip as it stretches along the BMW XM’s body into the fresh reimagining of the Hofmeister kink on the D-pillar, along with BMW M logos laser-engraved in the flat rear window, and the louvred structure of the sculptural rear lights.

The BMW XM’s quad-exhausts, positioned either side of the huge rear diffuser, have also been shaped hexagonally and stacked vertically, delivering a modern twist on BMW M’s performance-influenced heritage.