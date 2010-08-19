700 miles in the Audi Q7 TFSI e - the perfect long-distance cruiser?

What makes the perfect long-distance cruiser? It’s a title that many cars could justifiably stake a claim to. After all, the art of effortlessly covering mile after mile requires just a handful of core qualities – ones that many modern cars offer.

So what are they? Well, plenty of space is a given. Comfort? That’s a non-negotiable. Smart in-car tech? Essential. And everything hinges on the right powertrain – one that blends performance, smoothness, and efficiency.

But there’s one more secret ingredient that every truly exceptional continent-crusher needs: the ability for its passengers to arrive at their destination feeling as fresh and relaxed as the moment they left.

So the question is, which car brings all of these disparate traits together into one peerless package? If you ask us, that would be the Audi Q7 TFSI e plug-in hybrid.

Why the confidence? Because earlier in the year we put it to the ultimate long-distance test – driving more than 700 miles from Autocar’s west London HQ all the way to Audi’s hometown of Ingolstadt. Here’s how the Q7 proved its mettle.

Enough room to swing a camera

It’s just past 6:30am as we stand round the back of Autocar HQ on this foggy February morning, staring down at a gargantuan pile of bulky, expensive camera and lighting gear.

We – myself, a videographer, and a project manager – share an apprehensive look before flicking our eyes between the pile of stuff and the boot of the Audi Q7 TFSI e plug-in hybrid that will act as our road-trip companion for the next 12 hours. There’s no way this is all going in…

We’re just about to embark on a mega five-country drive to Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt to interview some of the brand’s top designers and engineers about the true meaning of Vorsprung durch Technik (which you can read about here), hence the filming gear.

With a sense of trepidation, we begin loading, and almost immediately realise our worries about cargo space – or lack of it – were totally unfounded.

With 563 litres of load room – plus a handy 40:20:40 split-rear ski-hatch to accommodate our tripods and longer kit – the gear slots in surprisingly easily. The flat load lip helps enormously, as does the effortless hands-free tailgate, ideal for the moments when all three of us walk back to the pile together; you can never be too careful these days…