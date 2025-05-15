XJ220: Has Jaguar’s '90s supercar been badly treated?

Rarity

Now mix in colossal power, success at Le Mans as great as any Aston Martin’s of the last half century, and astonishing rarity. Just 283 were made, making it only fractionally less scarce than that legendarily endangered species, the 272-strong Ferrari 288GTO.

And yet despite its looks, power, pedigree and scarcity, despite even an engine that came straight from a Group C car just like the GTO, the XJ220 has spent most of the decades it has so far existed unloved by the public and something closer to an embarrassment to its creators.