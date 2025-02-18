Revealed: The secret Volkswagens that were never sold

1955 EA 48

The EA 48’s engine was essentially a Beetle-sourced flat-four cut in half. The air-cooled, 0.7-litre flat-twin made 18bhp, which was enough to send the EA 48 to 50mph. It shifted through a four-speed manual in an era when many similarly-sized cars still offered a three-speed.

Volkswagen tested the EA 48 on public roads, ironed out its kinks and planned to start production until officials raised serious questions about the effect it would have on Beetle sales. The firm’s bread-and-butter model was barely starting to attract buyers and some justifiably worried releasing a smaller, cheaper car would have a disastrous effect on its career.

Interestingly, Carl F. Borgward also urged the West German government to ask Volkswagen to cancel the project. Ludwig Erhard, the minister of economy, warned Volkswagen boss Heinz Nordhoff that thousands of jobs would be lost at rival brands if the EA 48 saw the light at the end of a production line. The project was sent to the pantheon of automotive history in 1956.