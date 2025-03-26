In pictures: the story of the Classic American police car

Who doesn’t like a police car?

Well, maybe the bad guys, but the rest of us are suckers for a big sedan with flashing lights, buzzing radios and tyre-squealing V8 power.

Here we take a look at classic US cop cars like this 1978 Plymouth Volare, as well as going under the skin of latest high-tech police models from Chevrolet, Dodge and Ford – and ask if the conventional police sedan has a future today. Calling all units…