The European cars that were a dud in America

The second-generation Audi 5000 (America’s equivalent of the third-generation Audi 100 as it was named elsewhere) should have sold well, but it became famous for cases of a phenomenon called sudden unintended acceleration. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administation (NHTSA) determined that there were several reasons for this. The best remembered is “inadvertent and unknowing driver application” of the wrong pedal – or, as writer P.J. O’Rouke (1947-2022) put it, “They… stepped on the gas instead of the brake.”

No matter who was to blame, the incident was a disaster not just for the 5000 but for Audi’s US reputation as a whole. The brand’s sales plummeted from just over 74,000 in 1985 to under 13,000 in 1991, and did not fully recover until the end of the century. To this day Audi sells fewer cars every year in the US than BMW, Mercedes and Lexus.