The bad habits that might kill your car

Statistically, most cars reach the end of their life cycle without being involved in a crash.

They’re often gradually driven into the ground and scrapped when the cost of repairs outweighs their value. Call it automotive Darwinism or rampant consumerism; either way, this cycle can be delayed or stopped altogether by simply taking small, basic steps to keep your car in good condition.

And times are tough. Fuel prices are through the roof, along with many other household bills. More great reasons to keep your current car running great. Here’s a list of what you should avoid doing to ensure your vehicle lasts as long as possible: