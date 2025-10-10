The world's greatest hypercars

Porsche 959 (1986)

It was the world’s most technologically advanced car when it arrived in 1986, but numerous delays meant that the Group B series in which it was supposed to compete, had been banned by the time the 959 arrived. Flat out it couldn’t quite manage the double ton (197mph was the top speed), but with its four-wheel drive, twin-turbo flat-six and limited production run (337 were built) we’d say the 959 is more than worthy a kick-off for this this story.

We recently drove it again: "And then you hit 4800rpm. Which is where the big turbo cuts in. At once, you realise that, up until now, the car has been barely trying. It doesn’t press you back in your seat: it slams you rearward... By 2019 standards, this 959 is a startlingly quick machine. In 1986, it must have felt like an artillery shell."