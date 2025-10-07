The greatest road car engines ever made

Mercedes-AMG V8 (2015)

Mercedes has produced some epic naturally aspirated V8 engines over the years, and we could have picked pretty much any one of them for inclusion here. But instead of a non-boosted 6.2-litre unit we've opted for the current twin-turbo 4.0-litre unit because it's just so damned accomplished. It's flexible, tractable, stupendously powerful yet ultra-clean too. Its predecessors might be impressive but the M176 V8 proves that the fun needn't be over just because of modern emissions regulations.

