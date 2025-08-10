I’d be a hopeless sports coach. I don’t just suspect that’s the case, I fairly well know it, having spent a season ‘managing’ the Pear & Partridge FC, my local pub’s football team, 20 years ago.
Other than a notable 5-4 victory after being 4-0 down at half-time (local newspaper headline: ‘Lovely Pear For Comeback Kings’ – and yes, I wrote the match report), it wasn’t a spell that had Arsène Wenger looking nervously over his shoulder.
In partial mitigation, it wasn’t unknown for the Pear’s star striker to arrive for the match on a Sunday morning with a can of lager in his hand – whether still going strong from the night before or starting afresh that morning, I never quite knew.
It wasn’t the training or the tactics or team selection that bothered me – these were not high-stakes games – but the stress of watching and hoping. I found it unbearable.
I get the same feeling when I drop a vehicle in for its MOT test. Last week it was my motorcycle, but a couple of months ago it was my Audi A2.
You can check a vehicle’s MOT status online, so at some point during the hour or two my local garage had the car, the gov.uk website asked me to confirm I’m a human because I had refreshed the page so much to check up on the Audi that the system thought I was some kind of spambot.
The nervousness, the anticipation, the feeling of dread. I hate it all. It doesn’t matter how much prep or homework I’ve done: one of my vehicles is going in to be judged and I don’t know what the outcome will be.
It’s the motoring equivalent of Schrödinger’s cat. I don’t get the same feeling from the family Land Rover, because I don’t do any of the work on it. So it must be something about the feeling of being personally assessed.
What’s weird is that it doesn’t really matter: whatever is wrong I can just take home and fix. My job requires that I drive things, so there’s usually a car around if I need to go somewhere.
I'd say that the MOT test fee is money well spent. Let's face it how many of us jack up our cars and check for small tyre defects, brake pad wear, leaky dampers and corrosion that would otherwise go unnoticed. I have to say that my cars usually pass, but when they don't it's nearly always for good reason!
The only thing I check on a regular thing is screenwash, other than that I never lift the hood, touch would cars are that reliable these days that they come with warranty and recovery services that some drivers take the chance,so, I guess it's your luck if your daily never lets you down.
Phew!, dusted off that article quick didn't we?, yep ,never fun anywhere your waiting for a test result or an appointment with the Dentist etc, if you've fettled it yourself you should feel fairly confident that it will breeze through.