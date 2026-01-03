I evaluated many newcomers this year, virtually all of which were a whacking great SUV, a life-complicating EV or a combination of both.

Consequently the car that I enjoyed far above all others in 2025 wasn’t at all innovative or even new: it was a small, modestly sporty, petrol-powered hatchback of a variety that has been familiar for two decades now.

The BMW 1 Series has accrued an unfortunate reputation or three in that time, stemming from its engineering compromises and certain groups of customers, but in today’s context it suddenly seems fabulous – to me, at least.

Its dimensions never had me questioning my own judgement, its three-cylinder turbo engine was punchy yet also cost-effective and its interior – admittedly creaking under the weight of every option in this case – was nothing short of luxurious.

Loath though I am to present as a Luddite, I can only conclude that old-school still rules.