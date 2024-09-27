“Quality must be improved.” That was the message repeated constantly by McLaren CEO Michael Leiters on his arrival in Woking in 2022, and in his first interview with us.

It is far from the most exciting topic in the industry yet it’s about as important as it gets: what use is all that thrilling performance if a warning light comes on every five minutes?

The person tasked with delivering for Leiters is an ex-German navy commanding officer.

Jochen Schnez started as chief quality officer in April, not straight from the navy but from Mercedes-Benz, where he spent 21 years after leaving the forces and most recently oversaw the Bremen plant.