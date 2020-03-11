Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review

You know some fairly large change is afoot when the humble Vauxhall Corsa is reconfigured in such a way that it can run on nothing but the electrons that flow from a power socket.

In fact, it seems entirely fair to state that this new electric Corsa-e – which has an official WLTP range of 209 miles – is actually the most important car that Vauxhall and German twin brand Opel have launched since, well, the original Corsa arrived on the scene way back in 1982.

Of course, the Spanish-built supermini was originally known as the Nova here in Britain, before the decision was made to import the Corsa moniker from the Continent in the early 1990s. But even with that rebranding occuring in between the first and second generations, very little has stood between the little Vauxhall and continued sales success year after year after year. Well, very little aside from a certain blue oval-badged rival, anyway; but let’s not get bogged down in a game of whose sales are greater than whose.

With the arrival of this new electric version, Vauxhall and its new French owner will no doubt be hoping to spur the Corsa on to even greater heights.

As with its combustion-engined sixth-generation counterpart, the Corsa-e sits atop the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP) – an architecture we’re fairly familiar with now, seeing as it also underpins the likes of the new DS 3 Crossback and Peugeot 208, plus their respective electric versions.