Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review

Has it really been 40 years since Vauxhall’s supermini went electric? Of course not, yet here is the Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition, a 1000-run limited edition resplendent in Record Red paint, tartan-trimmed seats and a host of other special features.

It is, as you’ve probably guessed, a celebration of the Corsa model rather than the battery electric version – which, just to confirm, only arrived in 2020. That’s still fresh in car cycle terms, but the rapid rate of EV development and learning has enabled some small but significant across the range.

We’ll get to that in a bit, but let’s just clear up that ‘anniversary’ issue, because even as a celebration of 40 years of the Corsa there’s still room for confusion. That’s because the Corsa nameplate only arrived in the UK in 1993 – reportedly because Vauxhall bosses worried it sounded like ‘coarser’. So the first-generation car that launched in 1982 was known in the UK as the Nova.

Either way, it’s a milestone worthy of celebration, especially because the model continues to thrive: the Vauxhall Corsa is best-selling car in the UK so far in 2022, and the electric version is part of that.

The Corsa-e Anniversary Edition’s inspiration largely comes from the original Nova. The Record Red paint is inspired by the Carmine Red offered on the original Nova, as is the tartan trim that clothes the seats. And yes, a bright red paint and tartan trim does give this model a whiff of Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Still, it’s all very nicely done. It’s essentially mid-level SE trim Corsa-e with a host of extra features: as well as the pain and fabric, there are 17in black alloy wheels, black grille, logos and lettering, alloy effect pedals, a numbered dashboard plaque, rear camera and heated seats.