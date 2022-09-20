Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review

So we poor neglected souls in the UK won’t have the opportunity to buy the Toyota GR Corolla.

For a nation so used to opening its wallets for great hot-hatches, it's a genuine shame, especially when you think about the impact the Toyota GR Yaris has had.

However, we haven't been completely overlooked. From the Gazoo Racing stables, we do at least now have the option of a Toyota Supra manual. It's a model that represents an interesting second bite at the cherry for the fifth-gen Toyota Supra, which we’ve always regarded as being well-rounded and capable but, equally, has never truly gripped us.

Toyota launched the three-pedal version of the Z4-underpinned Supra earlier this year (albeit only on circuit) and revealed that it had also taken the opportunity to fettle the car’s chassis. The manual model duly introduces firmer anti-roll bar bushings, increased damper rates and retuned power-steering, all intended to make the Supra feel more direct, controlled and engaging – stiffer competition for the Porsche Cayman, in short.

There are also new, 19in forged wheels and lighter seats and overall nearly 40kg is saved compared to the automatic Supra, which uses an eight-speed torque converter. Note, though, that opting for Pro specification adds power-adjustable seats in leather and a 12-speaker JBL sound system, putting around 20kg back into the recipe. Note also that Toyota has no plans to pair this manual gearbox with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine of the entry-evel Supra. Such a car might have been a nice alternative for all those unable to secure slots for the sold-out Toyota GR86, but oh well.

Experiencing the manual Supra on UK roads, what becomes clear is that there are good reasons why you might go for the manual Supra and one why you wouldn’t.

You’d have it because, simply, how many front-engined, two-seater, GT-style cars with six or more cylinders, and that come with the pleasure of changing gear yourself, can you currently buy for little over £50,000? That’s right: one. The Supra is your only choice and it’s enticing and romantic for that reason alone. With its high scuttle, pillbox view forward, the faint sensation that you're sat right above the electronically controlled LSD and, of course, the new manual ’box, this relatively attainable Toyota gives off mini-Ferrari 550 Maranello vibes.