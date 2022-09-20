Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review

by Richard Lane
So we poor neglected souls in the UK won’t have the opportunity to buy the Toyota GR Corolla

For a nation so used to opening its wallets for great hot-hatches, it's a genuine shame, especially when you think about the impact the Toyota GR Yaris has had.

However, we haven't been completely overlooked. From the Gazoo Racing stables, we do at least now have the option of a Toyota Supra manualIt's a model that represents an interesting second bite at the cherry for the fifth-gen Toyota Supra, which we’ve always regarded as being well-rounded and capable but, equally, has never truly gripped us.

More specifically, the modestly weighted clutch-pedal is a little long but the shift-action itself is involving enough and far more fun that pulling the stubby little paddles found on the automatic car. There’s also something lovely about hitching higher gears early doors and letting the engine’s reserves of torque effortlessly drag you along. Equally, red-line upshifts are slick enough and, while there’s some crankshaft inertia with this turbocharged BMW straight-six, rev-matched downshifts come easily enough, though there is also an effective rev-matching function, which lends the car to everyday driving. 

Less impressive is fuel economy: the six-speed manual ’box means plenty of revs are needed for motorway cruising, while on B-roads you’re unlikely to match the efficiency of the automatic car, which slips itself into higher gears almost without you noticing. A smallish tank also doesn't help matters when it comes to your perception of the car's thirst, which feels considerable.

As for the chassis tweaks, they do make the Supra usefully more throttle-adjustable and precise. Come fractionally out of the accelerator mid-corner, for example, and the long nose will tuck in gently and your line will tighten to satisfying effect. The original car did that but not to this extent.

The steering response feels notably more alert too, though only perhaps to those intimately familiar with the original MY19 GR Supra. With that car there was always slight sense of delay as your commands on the steering wheel were fed forward. Now, with tighter body control at the front axle, direction changes happen faster and more in unison between driver and front axle. This improvement is particularly welcome because it give you that more confidence in what is a very fast car in the right circumstances.

However, the changes don’t fundamentally alter the Supra's gentle understeer balance or fully placate back axle, with still gets agitated during cornering on less than perfectly smooth roads, where it can bob along a little awkwardly. Unsurprisingly this effect is particularly obvious with the softer of the two damper settings though the firmer setting doesn't kill it on the spot.

So, while improved, the Supra is still no Cayman-slayer, mostly because it lacks the Porsche's immense composure and its transparent steering. It flows well enough but it's not something that you can really grab by the scruff and attack B-roads with. The DNA remains more GT than sports car.

As such, ride quality remains good, so if do you want an attractive junior GT that you can just get in and go, and that is more involving than ever, the manual Supra is well worth considering. It also has that corker of an engine, which loves to spin out but is also tractable and just polite in daily driving.

Most of all, though, there's really nothing else quite like it in this portion of the market.    

Alvisinparker 20 September 2022

xxxx 20 September 2022

In no way is this an alternative for the GR86. Please do not attempt to get Toyota off the hook regarding their inability to supply cars people actually want, namely the GR86 and GR Yaris.

si73 20 September 2022
Agreed, it's also a fair bit more expensive than the 86 to be considered an alternative, however like I said I am sure the 2l car gets well reviewed for its lower mass at the front, so adding the manual and all the extras it comes with seems like it would be a sensible addition to the smaller engined car
si73 20 September 2022
I agree with the reviewer that the manual should be available with the 2l car as well, but not just as an alternative to the unavailable gr86 but because I'm sure I read the 2l cars lower weight at the front improved it's handling and lessened the understeer, so the manual and the chassis mods that come with it would make for a compelling alternative sports car as opposed to the halfway house GT this seems to be. For the 3l GT I think the auto makes more sense.