Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022

Not content with building 2022’s finest sports car in the sold-out Toyota GR86, the Japanese firm is now offering a new version of Supra, one with three pedals. It seems the purveyor of the Toyota Prius and the Previa, and the undisputed volume champion of the automotive industry, has also become panderer-in-chief to the tastes of people who love cars that get under our skins.

It’s well known that these developments stem from the very top: from Toyota president Akio Toyoda. As petrolheads go, he puts most of us to shame, and without his corporate impetus, the Gazoo Racing (GR) sub-brand wouldn’t exist. But it does, and Toyota GR Supra, Toyota GR Yaris and GR86 have all now made their mark. It’s perhaps the least compelling car of that trio – the powerful, GT-leaning Supra – that is coming in for an enthusiast-baiting booster shot.

We’ll come to the gearbox in a moment, because it isn’t the only news. The manual model also introduces three new colours, plus updates to the steering and suspension that are concurrently being rolled out on the existing two-pedal Supra, which is fitted with ZF’s excellent eight-speed torque-converter automatic.

The chassis revisions extend to more rigid rubber used for the anti-roll bar bushes and dampers that have been retuned for better body control. The electrically assisted steering has also been retuned to weight up earlier and more naturally, although the ratio itself, which has sometimes felt nervously quick in its responses, is unchanged. No matter, the changes are welcome, because while the GR Supra has always been a fine cruiser with enough pace to make you sit up straight, it has lacked the dynamic verve of the Porsche 718 Cayman.