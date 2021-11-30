BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Skoda Karoq: pricing and specification revealed
UP NEXT
MPs call for road use tax to replace fuel and excise duty

2022 Skoda Karoq: pricing and specification revealed

Popular SUV starts from £25,950 and gains upgrades to exterior design and new sustainable materials
News
3 mins read
4 February 2022

Skoda has announced pricing and specification details for the new Karoq, which has been updated four years after its original launch with new sustainable materials, improved engine efficiency and new technology. 

The Czech firm’s order books will open on 17 February, with three specification levels available: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine. 

The entry-level SE Drive starts from £25,950 and includes 17in alloys, front and rear LED lights, dynamic indicators, a touchscreen navigation system and rear parking sensors. 

Related articles

Next-step SE L models are priced from £27,785 and feature 18in alloy wheels, chrome roof rails, keyless entry, start-stop tech and an extended rear spoiler. 

Skoda’s Winter Pack – which includes heating for the steering wheel, front seats and windscreen washer nozzles – is also standard on the SE L model, as is the Parking Pack, with its rear-view camera and front parking sensors. 

Range-topping SportLine cars gain LED matrix adaptive headlights, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof, as well as metallic paint and an electronically operated boot. 

As with the SE L, the SportLine is equipped with both the Winter and Parking Pack as standard. Prices start from £31,835. 

As part of the refresh, Skoda's popular SUV receives exterior design changes that include slimmer, rearranged LED lights at the front and rear, a wider, hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumpers. 

The model also gains a longer, body-coloured rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank and new alloy wheel designs available in 17in, 18in and 19in diameters. Skoda claims the changes contribute to a 9% reduction in drag and result in a Cd of 0.30, which makes the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Karoq Scout 2019 road test review - hero front

Skoda Karoq

Soft-roading compact SUV aims to showcase Skoda’s modern-day qualities - we find out if it has kept some of the traits that made the Yeti so likeable

Read our review
Back to top

The new Karoq can be ordered with an Eco Pack, which adds sustainable materials to the car’s cabin, such as vegan, leather-effect seat covers made from recycled materials. The door trim on some models is made of ‘Suedia’ (microsuede).

The Karoq has five engine choices – three petrol and two diesel units, all turbocharged.

The petrol range comprises an entry-level 108bhp 1.0-litre, a 147bhp 1.5-litre and a 187bhp 2.0-litre engine. Both diesel options are 2.0-litre units, producing either 114bhp or 150bhp.

All engines are available with a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions apart from the 1.0-litre engine, which is manual only.

Entry-level SE Drive models now gain an 8.0in digital driver's display as standard to replace the manual dials seen in the previous Karoq, as well as a host of travel assist systems, including front assist, pedestrian protection, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. 

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also included, with optional wireless phone charging. 

Next-step SE L models are equipped with a larger, body-coloured spoiler, 17in wheels and aero trim that, Skoda says, reduces air turbulence. 

Car Review
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq Scout 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

SportLine models have LED matrix headlights and Skoda’s Black Pack as standard, which adds black trim for the window frames, roof rails, rear diffuser, wing mirrors and 18in alloy wheels. 

Skoda expects the model’s first deliveries to begin later in the spring. 

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£15,768
48,002miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2018
£15,990
67,757miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£16,499
36,715miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se 5dr
2018
£16,890
33,904miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2018
£16,990
30,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2018
£16,995
26,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.0 Tsi Se Technology 5dr
2018
£16,999
17,992miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2018
£17,250
24,319miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Karoq 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2018
£17,350
41,122miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
gavsmit 30 November 2021

"Fresh new look"?!

Are these pictures of the old car then?

Some might say that this exercise is just about asking more money for the car.

scotty5 30 November 2021
gavsmit wrote:

Some might say that this exercise is just about asking more money for the car.

Some might say? Name any model facelift, no matter how minor, that doesn't ask more money. Been buying cars for almost 40years now and I've yet to come across one that hasn't increased in price.

Statto 30 November 2021
Erm, how about the Jaguar XF? Search for news of this car's facelift, dated 6 October 2020 by Rachel Burgess, and you'll find one such example.

Latest Drives

1 Lexus ES 300 F Sport 2022 first drive review lead

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review

Lexus ES 300h F Sport 2022 UK review
1 Mazda CX 5 2022 UK first drive review lead

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review

Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD GT Sport 2022 UK review
1 Ford Ranger Stormtrak 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger 2.0 EcoBlue Stormtrak 2022 UK review
1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

View all latest drives