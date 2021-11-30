2022 Skoda Karoq: pricing and specification revealed

Skoda has announced pricing and specification details for the new Karoq, which has been updated four years after its original launch with new sustainable materials, improved engine efficiency and new technology.

The Czech firm’s order books will open on 17 February, with three specification levels available: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine.

The entry-level SE Drive starts from £25,950 and includes 17in alloys, front and rear LED lights, dynamic indicators, a touchscreen navigation system and rear parking sensors.

Next-step SE L models are priced from £27,785 and feature 18in alloy wheels, chrome roof rails, keyless entry, start-stop tech and an extended rear spoiler.

Skoda’s Winter Pack – which includes heating for the steering wheel, front seats and windscreen washer nozzles – is also standard on the SE L model, as is the Parking Pack, with its rear-view camera and front parking sensors.

Range-topping SportLine cars gain LED matrix adaptive headlights, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof, as well as metallic paint and an electronically operated boot.

As with the SE L, the SportLine is equipped with both the Winter and Parking Pack as standard. Prices start from £31,835.

As part of the refresh, Skoda's popular SUV receives exterior design changes that include slimmer, rearranged LED lights at the front and rear, a wider, hexagonal grille and body-coloured bumpers.

The model also gains a longer, body-coloured rear spoiler, a front apron with air curtains, an aerodynamically optimised fuel tank and new alloy wheel designs available in 17in, 18in and 19in diameters. Skoda claims the changes contribute to a 9% reduction in drag and result in a Cd of 0.30, which makes the Karoq one of the most aerodynamic cars in its class.