Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review

From £17,9359
Driver-friendly crossover gains semi-rugged styling and tech upgrades, remains a keen steer
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
16 October 2020

What is it?

Seat knows not to mess with a good thing, which is why the lightest of light touches has been used to update its best-selling Ateca.

The company’s first crossover SUV has managed to sell more than 300,000 units across Europe since its introduction four years ago, and although competition within the class has never been stronger, few rivals have managed to best it for handling or driver appeal.

A slight shuffling of the line-up for 2020 replaces the top-level Xcellence trim with a new, soft-roader Xperience model, which gets a few lightly ruggedised exterior additions. The black plastic lower trim and body-coloured wheel-arch surrounds are subtle and certainly don’t indicate any increased off-road potential. Largely because there isn’t any.

Visible exhaust pipes have also gone, apparently because owners said that unless they were buying a sporty range-topper, they’d rather do without. So they’re absent on all but the Cupra Ateca. LED headlights inspired by the larger Tarraco and new front and rear bumpers are the other big visual changes, so this updated model maintains the outgoing car’s sharp lines and sporty appearance.

The engine line-up includes a revised 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol, four-wheel-drive-only 2.0-litre TSI and two 2.0-litre diesels, but Seat predicts the four-cylinder 1.5-litre unit, available with either a six-speed manual or the seven-speed automatic transmission tested here, will remain the most popular choice among customers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
Ford Puma Vignale 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale 2020 UK review
Audi S8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi S8 2020 UK review
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX 300e 2020 UK review
View all latest drives
Back to top

What's it like?

Interior changes are largely focused on technology, with the 9.2in infotainment system (standard on all but the base model) receiving a redesigned interface that’s colourful and responsive. Gesture and voice controls are meant to reduce distractions, but the former was a little finicky in use.

Safety systems have also been strengthened across the board, although only the Xperience trim gets the new side and exit assist. Flashing lights and an audible warning now let you know if you’re about to lose a door to a passing car when getting out.

A few new materials around the door cards and dashboard help the Ateca to keep pace with the rest of the class for fit and finish, although scratchy hard plastics are still within easy reach. The new-shape steering wheel is nicely bolstered and isn’t too thick, while the abundance of buttons on it are at least sensibly grouped to make finding the right one easy.

The steering feels nicely weighted, with a sense of directness that inspires confidence as you press on through corners. This new Ateca is still nimble enough, with the same reassuring levels of grip that help make for a more engaging drive. It can’t completely disguise its tall-sidedness but does so better than almost all direct rivals.

The chassis and suspension remain on the stiffer side, and although they are comfortable enough across most road surfaces, they aren’t overly absorbing of larger bumps and humps.

The 148bhp four-pot powerplant is a lot smoother than the 1.0-litre three-cylinder and its extra potency feels better suited to a car that will likely be used for family lugging duties. It pulls to cruising speeds with minimal effort, the automatic gearbox swapping cogs deftly across all driving modes. Sport mode sharpens the throttle response and paddle shifters give direct control but still lack some of the engagement you’ll find with the six-speed manual.

Should I buy one?

The Ateca was already a perfectly practical crossover with a respectable degree of dynamism and this latest round of updates does nothing to diminish that. Technology improvements help it to remain competitive with the rest of the class and incorporating what were previously optional extras into the standard trim levels means anyone already in the market for one now stands to get slightly more for their money, which is never a bad thing.

Advertisement
Back to top

Keener drivers not tied to the SUV bodystyle will still be served better by the Leon hatchback, but the Ateca represents the more engaging end of the crossover class for those who must have a raised seating position.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2

abkq

16 October 2020

The text does not suggest a 4 1/2 star conclusion.

Whatever visual restraint and good sense displayed elsewhere in the car is spoilt by the triple decker front end.

Aerial

16 October 2020

once reported on DSG issues, ever? or the 1.5 TSI problems when launched, ever? Then a bland appliance like this gets 4.5 stars. The power of the VAG marketing machine makes this magazine irrelevant for those seeking a balanced view of a long term ownership experience

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Seat Ateca Xperience 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D350 mild hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D350 MHEV 2020 UK review
Ford Puma Vignale 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST-Line X Vignale 2020 UK review
Audi S8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi S8 2020 UK review
Lexus UX300e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Lexus UX 300e 2020 UK review
View all latest drives