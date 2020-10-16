Seat Ateca 1.5 Xperience 2020 UK review

Seat knows not to mess with a good thing, which is why the lightest of light touches has been used to update its best-selling Ateca.

The company’s first crossover SUV has managed to sell more than 300,000 units across Europe since its introduction four years ago, and although competition within the class has never been stronger, few rivals have managed to best it for handling or driver appeal.

A slight shuffling of the line-up for 2020 replaces the top-level Xcellence trim with a new, soft-roader Xperience model, which gets a few lightly ruggedised exterior additions. The black plastic lower trim and body-coloured wheel-arch surrounds are subtle and certainly don’t indicate any increased off-road potential. Largely because there isn’t any.

Visible exhaust pipes have also gone, apparently because owners said that unless they were buying a sporty range-topper, they’d rather do without. So they’re absent on all but the Cupra Ateca. LED headlights inspired by the larger Tarraco and new front and rear bumpers are the other big visual changes, so this updated model maintains the outgoing car’s sharp lines and sporty appearance.

The engine line-up includes a revised 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol, four-wheel-drive-only 2.0-litre TSI and two 2.0-litre diesels, but Seat predicts the four-cylinder 1.5-litre unit, available with either a six-speed manual or the seven-speed automatic transmission tested here, will remain the most popular choice among customers.