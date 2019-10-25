Renault Captur 130 TCe Iconic 6-speed 2019 review

This is the follow-up to Europe’s best-selling B-SUV – that’s small crossover to you and me. It’s all-new, from roof to tyres, and shortly to be offered with an especially ingenious plug-in hybrid option. Mainstream engines include three- and four-cylinder petrols and diesels ranging from 94 to 153bhp. A seven-speed auto is optional.

This new Captur rides on a new platform, and within its shapely new bodyshell is an interior that Renault claims to be “revolutionary”. The new Captur is a little bigger (the greatest growth benefiting rear leg room), while its CMF-B platform is considerably stiffer and has been engineered to provide a wide range of driver assistance systems as standard, with scope to increase the car’s autonomy in later life.

The essential Captur formula remains unchanged, however – a sensible decision given that sales of the outgoing model have risen every year, despite its age, and the fact that there are now more than 20 competitors. When the original was launched in 2013, its only rival was the Nissan Juke.

It’s inside that the biggest changes are to be found, although you’d hardly call them revolutionary. The two standout features, literally, are the optional high-mounted 9.3in portrait infotainment screen and, beneath it, a pleasingly shaped peninsula providing a platform for the gearlever, be it manual or auto. Forward of this is a phone-charging mat, and beneath this another storage tray. Left-hand-drive Capturs have a roomy pop-out drawer where you’d usually find the glovebox lid, which is what right-hookers will get because the conversion can’t be effected.