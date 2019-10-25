Renault Captur 130 TCe Iconic 6-speed 2019 review

The Renault Captur, the sister car to the Nissan Juke, offers an appealing ownership package especially after its mid-life facelift, but it isn't the last word in driving engagement

Richard Bremner Autocar
25 October 2019
Renault Captur 130 TCe Iconic 6-speed 2019

What is it?

This is the follow-up to Europe’s best-selling B-SUV – that’s small crossover to you and me. It’s all-new, from roof to tyres, and shortly to be offered with an especially ingenious plug-in hybrid option. Mainstream engines include three- and four-cylinder petrols and diesels ranging from 94 to 153bhp. A seven-speed auto is optional.

This new Captur rides on a new platform, and within its shapely new bodyshell is an interior that Renault claims to be “revolutionary”. The new Captur is a little bigger (the greatest growth benefiting rear leg room), while its CMF-B platform is considerably stiffer and has been engineered to provide a wide range of driver assistance systems as standard, with scope to increase the car’s autonomy in later life.

The essential Captur formula remains unchanged, however – a sensible decision given that sales of the outgoing model have risen every year, despite its age, and the fact that there are now more than 20 competitors. When the original was launched in 2013, its only rival was the Nissan Juke.

It’s inside that the biggest changes are to be found, although you’d hardly call them revolutionary. The two standout features, literally, are the optional high-mounted 9.3in portrait infotainment screen and, beneath it, a pleasingly shaped peninsula providing a platform for the gearlever, be it manual or auto. Forward of this is a phone-charging mat, and beneath this another storage tray. Left-hand-drive Capturs have a roomy pop-out drawer where you’d usually find the glovebox lid, which is what right-hookers will get because the conversion can’t be effected.

‘Life on board’ (an obsolete Renault strapline, you may recall) is further enhanced by a generous splurge of soft-feel materials that substantially improve the interior’s ambience. If you like your cabins colourful, you can order an orange interior pack providing slightly metallic-looking, soft-feel inserts and other sun-hued trimmings that give it a considerable lift. Frustratingly, however, it’s available only on the range-topping S-Edition.

The powertrain most likely to propel this freshly confected Captur here will be the 100 TCe, its 1.0 99bhp triple paired with five-speeds. The test model closest to it was the four-cylinder, six-speed 128bhp 130 TCe finished in a trim equivalent to the mid-level Iconic – Play and S-Edition are the lower and upper levels – riding on 18in wheels.

These are suspended by MacPherson struts up front and a twist-beam axle at the rear. The electric power steering is an enabler for a suite of assistances including lane-keeping, which corrects a drift beyond a white line, and lane-centring, which keeps the Captur plumb in the middle. These are standard, together with autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. Optional on the TCe 130 and 155 automatics is a so-called Highway and Traffic Jam Companion that controls the car’s speed relative to the vehicle in front, besides automatically advancing you in jams.

A 360deg parking camera and assisted parking are also optional and, more vitally, all Capturs are Apple CarPlay and Android compatible.

What's it like?

More civilised, in short. On the move, this Captur immediately feels more structurally robust, better insulated, more cushioned, quieter and decisively better finished. It also feels more modern, especially if the portrait touchscreen is fitted – its location just right for easy viewing. For the most part, it’s pretty easy to use, too, as is the high-mounted gearlever.

Like all B-SUVs the Captur is some distance from being a machine to please the keen driver, but its steering weight is reasonably judged, it corners neatly enough and rolls little. In fact, it would be worth trading a little body roll for some pliancy over sharper peaks and troughs – the suspension’s calm absorbency across less testing terrain is occasionally disturbed by some unseemly crash through. The test car rolled on 18in rims, however; the TCe 100 will get 17in rims and tyres of more pliant profile.

The cabin’s extra width, a mildly high-rise driving position, comfortable front seats and the new-found civility make journeying fairly painless, especially compared with the previous 100 TCe. The four’s slightly guttural delivery under load intrudes little and it revs smoothly. The touch of high-rev strain in the first example sampled was less evident in a second. Both of these 128bhp machines were brisk, if not quick – the TCe 100 it’s easy to imagine wanting for power when its rear seats are occupied. These back-benchers will enjoy more room, and their portion of the cabin is now less obviously cheap, too. The asymmetrically split rear seat slides, and the boot behind it is the biggest in the class.

So it’s a practical family wagon, and potentially a colourful one what with the optional orange highlights and the two-tone paint that’s become a Captur trademark.

Should I buy one?

As yet, there is no B-SUV that you’d label a positively enjoyable drive, and this Captur doesn’t change that. But it’s polished enough to be a challenge to the VW T-Cross that is the best of them, and it comes with an interior that’s more interesting and more convenient. The option of traffic jam assistance, enabled via radar-governed cruise control, and lane centring – both firsts in the segment – are appealing aids for the real world of congested roads.

Above all, given the existing Captur’s still growing popularity, the fact that this version is comprehensively better than the last, while building on the design allure of the original, makes it well worth a fresh look. And the innovative plug-in hybrid should be worth the wait, too.

Renault Captur TCE 130 Iconic specification

Where Athens, Greece Price £20,295 (est) On sale November Engine 4 cyls in-line, turbocharged, petrol Power 128bhp at 5000rpm Torque 177lb ft Gearbox 6-spd manual Kerb weight 1234kg Top speed 121mph 0-62mph 10.6sec Fuel economy 44.1mpg CO2, tax band 127g/km, 29% Rivals Seat Arona, Volkswagen T-Cross

3

Davidlakes

25 October 2019
Took me time to understand all of the comments, but I seriously enjoyed the write-up. It proved being really helpful to me and Im positive to all of the commenters right here! Its constantly nice when you can not only be informed, but also entertained! I am certain you had enjoyable writing this write-up.

gavsmit

25 October 2019

As I write this comment, it says "From £14425" at the top of the item - surely a mistake as every new car these days jumps by a few grand after even the tiniest update? I notice the trim you tested has an estimated price of over £20k which seems a bit more realistic of the ridiculous pricing going on these days. 

That aside, it looks a nice car, but I'll never consider one because my Dad had a horrendous experience with his Renault, just like I had with a Mazda, so no point throwing good money after bad.

Thekrankis

25 October 2019

The previous Captur was top of my list when looking for a small car, along with the Fiesta and Polo.

I ruled them all out due to the cramped rear seats.

Much to my surprise we ended up with a Jazz. It might have a harsh ride and weird buzzy engine but for passengers and goods it’s unbeatable in the small car class. The Jazz engine and handling is actually fun - for the driver - if you thrash it but passengers get shaken to pieces. I think it rides worse than my ‘71 Cooper.

Whe I replace the Jazz next year I will look at the same competitors and if this new Captur really is roomier in the back it may clinch the deal.....

