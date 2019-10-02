Peugeot e-208 GT 2019

Performance is objectively good, though there's a sense of internia that comes from lugging around more than 350kg of battery-electric powertrain and it is ever-present. With 134bhp and a rich 221lb ft, the e-208 is nevertheless quick enough by supermini standards, darting to 62mph in 8.1sec and accelerating to 30mph is a slither more than two seconds. Step-off (which is sharper in Sport mode, softer in Eco) is particularly impressive, which will make for fuss free-free city driving. Then again, what pure electric car doesn't do well in this regard?

Dynamically the outlook is less convincing. This feels very much a point-and-squirt device, and on its stiffened suspension the chassis never delivers much in the way of flow. Tuning the suspension for a 1455kg supermini must be a truly unenviable task, because with so much weight but such a small footprint, how do you find a sweetspot of ride comfort and body control?

With its higher spring rates and firmer dampers, the electric 208 makes a decent fist of the latter but in doing so sacrifices a good deal of the former, and that has worrying implications for British owners who won't, naturally enough, view the car as some kind of zero-emissions hot-hatch (although the next 208 GTI may well be electirc). On the rougher surfaces of our Portuguese test route, at times the chassis feels outright brittle, each corner reacting all abruptly to lumps and without much in the way of unity.

It's a shame because the e-208 does well elsewhere. The steering benefits from more weight than in ICE models, which calms the action and makes for more satisfying, natural-feeling direction changes. The accelerator is also nicely calibrated, being intuitively linear, and the though the brake action still needs some finessing, there are two well-judged levels of energy recuperation to choose from for deceleration. The more aggressive setting allows you to drive the e-208 mainly using one pedal, which quickly becomes your default style with familiarity.

It's also worth remembering that because of the shape of PSA's battery pack, in the e-208 you get the same excellent foot-well space as the regular ICE models and the same competitive boot capacity. With electric cars, neither attribute should to be taken for granted, and there's also the ability to pre-condition the car and initiate charging remotely via the MyPeugeot Smartphone app.