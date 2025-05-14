Peugeot has launched a new version of the 208 that cuts the supermini’s starting price from £24,645 to £19,995.

Named the 208 Style, it's available only with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that sends 99bhp to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

It's visually distinguished from its more expensive siblings by a colour-contrasting black grille and steel wheels fitted with plastic trims.

Inside, it gets black and grey cloth seats with orange stitching, rather than cloth and faux leather, and retains the other 208 variants’ 10in infotainment touchscreen.

The tweaks mean the 208 now joins a small group of new cars available in the UK with a list price of less than £20,000. This includes the Citroën C3 (£18,305), Dacia Sandero (£14,715) and the Vauxhall Corsa (£17,975).

Deliveries will begin this summer.

As well as revealing the Style, Peugeot has boosted the output of the 208 Hybrid. The entry-level version has been uprated from 99bhp to 108bhp, while the 134bhp version has been boosted to 143bhp.

Meanwhile, the electric e-208 has gained the option of vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing its battery to power external devices. This is available for £400 extra on the 51kWh version.