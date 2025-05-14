BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cloth seats and steel wheels cut Peugeot 208’s price to £20k

New 208 Style is one of a select few cars that you can still buy brand new for less than £20k

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
14 May 2025

Peugeot has launched a new version of the 208 that cuts the supermini’s starting price from £24,645 to £19,995.

Named the 208 Style, it's available only with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that sends 99bhp to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

It's visually distinguished from its more expensive siblings by a colour-contrasting black grille and steel wheels fitted with plastic trims.

Inside, it gets black and grey cloth seats with orange stitching, rather than cloth and faux leather, and retains the other 208 variants’ 10in infotainment touchscreen.

The tweaks mean the 208 now joins a small group of new cars available in the UK with a list price of less than £20,000. This includes the Citroën C3 (£18,305), Dacia Sandero (£14,715) and the Vauxhall Corsa (£17,975).

Deliveries will begin this summer.

As well as revealing the Style, Peugeot has boosted the output of the 208 Hybrid. The entry-level version has been uprated from 99bhp to 108bhp, while the 134bhp version has been boosted to 143bhp.

Meanwhile, the electric e-208 has gained the option of vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing its battery to power external devices. This is available for £400 extra on the 51kWh version.

Read our review

Car review
peugeot 208 2024 01 front tracking

Peugeot 208

The refreshed, French supermini turns on the style with a new look, but how much substance lies behind it?

Read our review

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

