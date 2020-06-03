Morgan Plus Four 2020 UK review

Did somebody say Land Rover? Perhaps the similarity is so strong because, just as in the Landie, the Plus Four has a driver’s door you must, at least in part, remove in order to best accommodate your right elbow. Luckily the upper part of the doors can be detached pretty simply; and it’s in top-down, minimal-doored mode you’ll want to drive this car, when the sun’s out and you’ve got nowhere particular to go other than around on the map in largish, unhurried circles.

The car’s cabin does feel a touch narrower than the Plus Six’s, but it’s still long enough to accommodate a taller driver comfortably. The dashboard and control layouts, meanwhile, are identical to those of a Plus Six; both are pretty simple, attractive and work well, but for the inconveniently distant analogue speedo. Material fit and finish levels are mostly good, although a few more ‘period’ features - retro stylised instruments and more alluring switchgear - wouldn’t have gone amiss. Cargo space, meanwhile, is in pretty short supply, the only place you can put bags being a shelf behind the seatbacks big enough for a couple of smaller soft holdalls only.

Having been developed alongside the Plus Six, the Plus Four differs from its sibling chiefly on BMW-supplied power source: instead of having the turbocharged straight six and eight-speed automatic gearbox from an M340i, it uses the 2.0-litre, 255bhp, four-cylinder turbo from a 330i. Unlike the bigger six-cylinder motor, though, the BMW ‘B48’ four can be had with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions; and so the Plus Four can be also.

If you go for the cheaper manual, your Morgan gets less peak torque than an auto would (the two-pedal version gets 295lb ft) and it’s also a touch heavier and slower-accelerating. Even so, a four-cylinder Mog that tops 250 horsepower, and that gets so close to the 5.0sec marker on the 0-62mph sprint, has been hitherto unknown. The fact is, this one is now as brisk as you’re likely to want it to be on the road, and would give up little on outright pace to any four-pot sports car rival. It sounds gruffly, boostily characterful through Morgan’s aftermarket exhaust, and it’s also got more than enough torque to overcome the grip at those 15in wire rear wheels and 205-section tyres, and to bring the car’s handling to life; more of which shortly.

We tested both automatic and manual versions of the car, and the latter quickly confirmed one of the things that was missing about the related Plus Six’s driving experience. In a car like this, you want as much physical connection with and involvement in what’s going on at the wheels as possible. The Plus Four’s manual shift feels meaty but not overly springy or obstructive, and allows you a vital means of engaging with the car, particularly at everyday speeds. It’s a simple, tactile pleasure to use, thanks in part to a well-weighted and progressive clutch pedal.

The auto, by contrast, is so busy with shifts when left in ‘D’ that it feels like the car’s driving itself at times - which, in a Morgan, seems bizarre in the extreme. Our auto was also a little overly keen to creep when stationary - so you find, having first stopped the car, you then have to squeeze the brake pedal harder in order to hold it at a standstill. Annoying.