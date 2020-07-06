Mini JCW GP 2020 UK review

Inside, it’s what is absent from the JCW GP that marks it out as something special. In the space where the rear seats was is a crossmember, although this is a luggage stop rather than a strengthening brace. However, there are beefier suspension towers and a top strut brace under the bonnet.

Elsewhere, this is a typically Mini interior, save for a plaque on the dash showing which number this is; Mini opts to tell you the actual series number, rather than just saying it’s “one of xxx”, as some car makers do. And among the series of toggle switches, protected by nearby hoops because regulations say you might skewer yourself on them otherwise, there’s a big red starter toggle, asking to be pressed. So you do.

There’s quite the brap when the JCW GP starts, followed, more often than not, by a few pops as it settles to its idle. Which is jolly good fun in a car park near a race track on a sunny day when people are experiencing the sheer joy of being allowed out for a drive to get an ice cream; but which might get tiresome for your neighbours at 6.30am come November.

It’s enough to tell you quite a lot about the Mini’s character, anyway: this is an exuberant and unrefined car, which would all be dandy if – like a Porsche 911 GT3 or even the old Renault Clio Trophy, for example – this was accompanied by driver-focused dynamics. But on this showing – or on UK roads – I’m afraid it isn’t.

We could begin with the ride. I don’t mind a stiff-riding car. McLaren and others have shown that you don’t have to have one to create a sporting car, but it’s also fine if you do – like a Ford Fiesta ST. And the Mini’s ride is hard, but there’s a lumpenness and woodenness alongside it, which is odd. It seems to add kilos and heft to what’s actually a quite respectable kerb weight. Rather than feeling poised and agile, the Mini feels clonky.

It tramlines too, badly. Across cats-eyes and cambers, it does it. On no throttle, it does it. Use the throttle and it torque steers. At the wheel, on a difficult road, you’re kept as busy at the wheel as you are in an Alfa Romeo 4C. On some cars, a level of interaction gives you something to do, making you part of the process. In the Mini, it’s just wearyingly tedious.

There’s got to be something beyond the looks, though, right? The engine? Ah, yes, perhaps. The 2.0-litre unit is big on power and torque but, some lag at low revs aside, responsive and smooth – and sometimes it makes gigglesome pops when you lift off. So quite why it has been mated exclusively to an eight-speed auto that fails to push gears through with the ferocity of a dual-clutch unit, and jolts weirdly into second on downshifts, is anyone’s guess. This is a muddled, frustrating car.