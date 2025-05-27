“Confident driving on unknown roads”. This message popped into the Mini JCW Aceman’s head-up-display during my test.

It’s nearly beautiful, almost like a haiku or sonnet. At the time I was left wondering whether the Mini was giving me a compliment or being a bit pass agg. Perhaps it’s a sort of polite Britishness coming from its Oxford routes, or it’s got a bit lost in translation from where it’s built, a mere 5000 miles east of Cowley in Zhangjiagang, China.

Either way, it seems oddly polite for such a little tearaway. The JCW Mini Aceman utilises the same powertrain as the Mini JCW Electric.

Which means a single-motor, FWD and 255bhp. 0-62mph is dealt with in 6.4 secs, making it around half a second slower than the aforementioned Mini, but nearly a second quicker than the next quickest Aceman.