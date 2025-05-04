Much has been made of whether the new Mini Cooper really merits being described as such, because if you peel back the subtly updated bodywork, rip out the funky knitted dashboard and disconnect the massive circular touchscreen, you will be left with fundamentally the same chassis and body-in-white as those used by its predecessor, which went on sale way back in 2013.

While the electric Cooper is all-new, now built in China atop a platform co-engineered with Great Wall Motor, the latest version of the ICE hatch – still built in Oxford atop BMW’s front-driven FAAR platform – is more like a heavy facelift.

Unusually, despite their wildly different origins and underpinnings, the two cars look broadly identical, save for the EV’s flush-fitted door handles. That’s that cleared up, then.

Happily, the line-up of ICE models doesn’t need too much further explanation: you can still have three or five doors, a 1.5-litre turbo triple in the C or a 2.0-litre turbo four in the S or John Cooper Works, and things are made simpler still by the fact that diesel engines and manual gearboxes have fallen by the wayside across the board, for better or worse.

You needn’t even spend much time on the configurator any more. Pick from one of three trim packs (Sport, Classic or Exclusive), choose your paint and wheels, apply the ‘level’ of equipment you want (1, 2 or 3) and you’re there.

Related Mini Cooper reviews Mini Cooper C review review

Our three-door C is an entry-level Classic but with the Level 2 pack, optional Sunnyside Yellow paint and jazzy 17in alloys, so it looks suitably high-spec without leaning towards the disingenuous connotations of sporting prowess implied by the dressed-up Sport.