Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review

The new Mercedes-Benz S580e is the most powerful petrol-electric plug-in S-Class yet. But what raises eyebrows even more than its 503bhp is the electric range: 64 miles on the WLTP cycle.

The drivetrain behind those figures combines the turbo 3.0-litre petrol engine used by the S450 and S500 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor and a large battery. Drive is channelled through a nine-speed automatic to all four wheels.

All up, there are four driving modes: Battery (which keeps the petrol engine running to top the battery up), Electric, Comfort and Sport. An Individual mode lets you tailor the steering, throttle and damping responses to your tastes.