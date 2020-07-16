Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 2020 UK review

Let’s start with the engine, which is pretty good really. It easily out-punches the D180 unit that you’d get in the equivalent Discovery Sport, though that probably has more to do with the fact that the GLB undercuts the heavyweight Land Rover by the best part of 220kg. I’d say it’s slightly more refined under load too, if not quite as refined as the diesel four-pots you’d find in an Audi Q3 or BMW X1. The eight-speed automatic transmission also feels more decisive than the nine-speed ‘box available in the Land Rover - provided you leave it to its own devices.

It handles well for what is quite a tall, slab-sided box on wheels, and while there is a degree of lean through faster corners, you wouldn’t expect otherwise would you? Either way, it’s no deal breaker. Grip is good, and you don’t find yourself second-guessing your steering inputs either.

That said, the Discovery Sport is the sweeter steering device of the two. Where the comparatively light-weight feel of the GLB’s gearing seems to be trying to mask its inflated weight and size, there’s an honesty about the Land Rover’s more relaxed, purposeful steering that really appeals. It makes no apologies for what it is, but steers accurately and with plenty of conviction nonetheless.

On passive dampers, the GLB 220d rides in a largely agreeable fashion. It doesn’t feel quite as supple as the heavier Discovery Sport through compressions, but neither is it totally unforgiving. On particularly rippled and uneven stretches of road it can come over as slightly rigid, but it otherwise deals with ruts and bumps pretty well.

Inside, you can see how it’s related to the smaller cars in the Mercedes stables. Lots of shiny black and silver plastics try to inject a bit of visual pizazz, but on the whole it’s the Land Rover that looks and feels like a more genuinely upmarket device. Still, the GLB’s driving position is as commanding as you’d expect it to be; there’s decent second-row space; and its 500-litre boot is usefully sized, but still considerably smaller than the Land Rover’s 897-litre hold.With the third row seats in place this luggage space is diminished, but at least you’ll have room for two extra kids.