Mazda CX-30 e-SkyActiv X 2021 UK review

What is it?
Mazda’s innovative 2.0-litre ‘SPCCI’ compression-ignition petrol engine has lately come in for its first major mechanical overhaul, and it gets an outing first in the latest model-year Mazda 3 hatchback, as well as in this: the 2021-model-year CX-30 compact crossover hatchback.
The engine has had new, reprofiled intake cams, a lowered compression ratio, new pistons and recalibrated control software. It also gets a new 24-volt belt-driven mild hybrid assistance system that Mazda calls M Hybrid, which mostly works to refine performance rather than to boost it significantly, flattening out the petrol engine’s torque curve and enhancing throttle response at low rpm.
Even so, the new engine - now dubbed ‘e-SkyActiv X’ - yields an extra 6bhp and 12lb ft of torque when working hardest, and makes for a CO2 emissions saving of between 5- and 11g/km depending on model.
What's it like?
In the CX-30, the engine impresses most for low-load cruising refinement, but is also commendable for part-throttle, low- to mid-range responsiveness, which is much better than you might imagine it might be from a petrol engine without a turbo.
The 2.0-litre engine responds crisply at all times, but will accelerate from town speeds in 4th and 5th gears very willingly. It remains a bit boomy and coarse when working hard above 4500rpm, but that’s only so noticeable because the engine has such good mechanical manners at other times.
It still lacks the zest for the redline you might hope for in an atmospheric petrol engine, sadly; although it certainly seems to run a little more smoothly than it did before when pulling through the middle of the rev range. For everyday fuel economy, expect to average around 45mpg in mixed short- and long-range use.
Engine aside, the CX-30 has been left mainly untouched; and so it remains a very pretty, classy and desirable prospect with the perceived cabin quality needed to take on premium-brand compact crossovers like the Audi Q2 head on (and that’s exactly how it’s priced). And those who wouldn’t imagine that a Mazda which keeps that sort of company would stand much chance of success should check the company’s UK registration statistics, which currently confirm the CX-30 as Mazda UK’s best-selling model.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Quality piece of kit, serious rival to any 'premium' hatchback. Pricey in this trim but will be heaving with kit.