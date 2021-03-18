Mazda CX-30 e-SkyActiv X 2021 UK review

In the CX-30, the engine impresses most for low-load cruising refinement, but is also commendable for part-throttle, low- to mid-range responsiveness, which is much better than you might imagine it might be from a petrol engine without a turbo.

The 2.0-litre engine responds crisply at all times, but will accelerate from town speeds in 4th and 5th gears very willingly. It remains a bit boomy and coarse when working hard above 4500rpm, but that’s only so noticeable because the engine has such good mechanical manners at other times.

It still lacks the zest for the redline you might hope for in an atmospheric petrol engine, sadly; although it certainly seems to run a little more smoothly than it did before when pulling through the middle of the rev range. For everyday fuel economy, expect to average around 45mpg in mixed short- and long-range use.

Engine aside, the CX-30 has been left mainly untouched; and so it remains a very pretty, classy and desirable prospect with the perceived cabin quality needed to take on premium-brand compact crossovers like the Audi Q2 head on (and that’s exactly how it’s priced). And those who wouldn’t imagine that a Mazda which keeps that sort of company would stand much chance of success should check the company’s UK registration statistics, which currently confirm the CX-30 as Mazda UK’s best-selling model.