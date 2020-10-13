Lexus UX 300e 2020 UK review

What is it?
Compared to the monumental gamble Lexus took back in 2004 when it launched its revolutionary RX 400h – the first car in both the luxury and SUV sectors to feature a hybrid powertrain – you could almost accuse the brand of playing it safe with the all-new UX 300e.
That’s because it’s simply the latest of a handful of similar-sized models designed to capitalise on the rising popularity of both SUVs and electrification. In the past couple of years alone, we’ve seen the launch of various electric crossovers such as the brilliant Kia e-Niro, Hyundai Kona Electric, Peugeot e-2008 and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.
However, with a list price starting at £43,900 and rising to £53,500 if you specify the range-topping (£9600) Takumi pack, you could argue that Lexus’s first all-electric vehicle is a more natural rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. It’s certainly how Lexus would like us to view “the only all-electric crossover SUV in the premium segment”.
Either way you look at it, though, the UX 300e will have its work cut out. All of those aforementioned rivals, bar the 3 Crossback E-Tense, have a longer range than the UX 300e’s claimed 196 miles, and although a 0-62mph of 7.5sec and a top speed of 100mph are perfectly respectable, they won’t be grabbing any headlines.
tuga
Next.
BlahBlah43
Question the Blogger That Wrote This Piece
Sonic
BlahBlah43 wrote:
I was thinking the same - Not much information in this article at all. I'd like to know more about the basic mechanics, and how they compare to other EV's.
rhwilton
Old school
Am I the only one who thinks that old-school dashboards are nicer? The Tesla 3 looks like it came without any instruments and you had to go to a computer shop and buy a tablet to screw it to the dash, like a rev counter in a 1960’s Mini. The range offered by this Lexus isn’t good enough. The market for expensive 2nd cars is pretty small. Stop complaining about hard plastics. A mixture of textures is more stylish than uniformity.
harf
Impressive, tho not in a good way
So you can tick an option box that adds 22% to the basic price, 22%!!! That must be some sort of record at this price point.
Remember when then the Giulietta was available with the red paint option from the 8C? I think that was a £7k option, just for the paint!!
ewallace1
Harf, I think the 8C paint on
Harf, I think the 8C paint on the Giulietta was *only* £2 or 3k, however on the Brera Prodrive which only came in black, grey or flat red, 8C was offered as a £7k option. Only aware of one in existence with this option.
My understanding was Takumi was a top of the range trim rather than an option and if so then I imagine a lot of equivalent models will likely have similarly large differences between poverty and full spec models
xxxx
getting there
Shame it is not a from ground up car, converted ICE cars can never be as good, it may well have added 30 miles to the range. Cars come with enough kit already so it is another shame that you can not spec another 20kw for 5k rather than more bling.
Good to see Toyota going the BEV route rather than hydrogen, at last.
gavsmit
From £29950
...no it isn't!
This article is supposed to be about the UX 300e which starts at a much higher £43,900.
Like most, if not all, EVs currently available, this car is way too expensive and doesn't have enough real world range.
No amount of currently cheaper running costs will make that up, especially when the Covid-19 battered government and councils remove all the current EV incentives like zero vehicle excise duty and congestion charge immunity.
xxxx
From 43,900
This Lexus model starts at 40,900, not 44k. Interested in when the councils will be removing incentives, only you sound like you have inside information.
Ruaraidh
Huh?
Asynchronous or permanent magnet? It can't be both. Which one is right? Either it has induction motors (asynchronous) or permanent magnet motors (synchronous).... Still at least you got your kW and kWh right so that's a start....
