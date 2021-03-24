Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh 2021 UK review

What is it?
The recent shake-up of what models do and don’t qualify for the UK government’s electric car grant has affected plenty of manufacturers, but Hyundai has been stung particularly badly.
While the entry-level Kona Electric continues to qualify for a discount under the new rules, the longer-range model is now exempt, carving a significant gulf through the line-up. It means the 64kWh Ultimate version seen here now retails for more than £40k, pushing it into a hotly contested price bracket along with newcomers like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID 4.
If you’re more of a glass-half-full person, though, you might say the crossover EV’s mid-life refresh is particularly well-timed. As well as receiving a host of interior technology and safety upgrades, the Kona Electric has been treated to a dramatic makeover.
The outgoing model wasn’t exactly in danger of being mistaken for its combustion-powered or hybrid range-mates, but there’s no chance of that happening now. It ditches a traditional grille in favour of a completely smoothed-over nose that will remind you of either a Tesla Model 3 or that scene in the Matrix where Keanu Reeves gets his mouth sealed shut. The redesigned headlights and narrow LED daytime-running lights of the petrol-powered Kona, which recently underwent a facelift of its own, also make an appearance here.
It retains the same synchronous electric motor as before, sending 201bhp and 291lb ft to the front axle via a single-speed reduction gear. Suspension is by way of MacPherson struts up front, and multi-link at the rear. The 64kWh battery pack is rated for up to 300 miles of range, and supports a maximum 77kW charge rate when plugged into a 100kW DC charge point.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I may be a traditionalist, but I still prefer a car to have a grille, even if it is only for decorative purpose. Who ever thought it was a good idea to place the charge flap on the front of the vehicle with the cut out crossing over the crease in the front of the vehicle was badly judged, in my opinion. The shade of Blue shown also does little to benefit the looks of the car either. It may be a very worthy EV, but it looks very dull.
The model as tested was over £40K, not many of us have that to lavish on a new family car,ok, the range starts at £25K, I often think a test on a poverty spec car would give a better overall idea of what you might buy, showing and all singing all dancing version tempts you into spending a bit more than you can afford if you see good/poor the difference is between them.
The Kona range actually starts at £21,060, but that's the 1.0 ICE mild hybrid and doesn't have the 64KwH battery pack which is the subject of the test. The cheapest Kona with the 64KwH battewry pack is £38,225. It makes you realise how expensive this model of the Kona is.