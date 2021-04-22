Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

This is the very first model from HiPhi – a brand created by Chinese technology start-up Human Horizons, which clearly has the premium end of the EV market in its sights.

Described as a 'shooting cross', the HiPhi X's cab-forward stance is recognisable from other upcoming luxury EVs, such as the Faraday Future FF91, and the proportions are equally substantial. The X is longer than even the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, although it can't quite match the German limousine in terms of wheelbase.

A six-seater, the X also comes with lots of standard equipment, as you would expect on an upmarket car, and touts some surprising features, such as the part-suicide, part-gullwing rear doors similar to those seen on the Tesla Model X.

Underneath the body, the car's 97kWh skateboard battery feeds two 295bhp electric motors (one per axle) that are capable of firing it from 0-62mph in just 3.9sec. Suspension is by double wishbones at the front axle and multiple links and the rear.

Also noteworthy is the rear-wheel steering, which operates at up to 10deg to give the X a miniscule 11.6m turning circle.