Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX revealed as 1012bhp pick-up

US tuning firm Hennessey has unveiled the Mammoth 1000 TRX, a heavily modified Dodge Ram powered by a 1012bhp 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that it claims is the most powerful and fastest-accelerating pick-up ever produced.

The Texan firm, which is best known in the UK for its range of hypercars including the forthcoming 311mph-plus Venom F5, will produce 200 of the new US market pick-ups and says it has already received orders for more than half.

Company founder John Henessey said: “Why have a 1000-horsepower pick-up truck? Because we can.”

The Mammoth 1000 TRX is based on the Dodge Ram 1500 TRX and uses a heavily upgraded version of its supercharged Hellcat V8 engine. Hennessey has fitted a new high-flow supercharger, fuel injectors and an induction system, and has also reworked the unit’s calibration. As well as boosting the power output to 1012bhp, torque has been increased to 969lb ft.

Hennessey claims the modifications allow the Mammoth 1000 TRX to achieve the 0-60mph sprint in 3.2sec, with a quarter-mile time of 11.4sec. It will be offered in two stages, with the higher-level models featuring more extensive upgrades, including a crank case ventilation system and a high-flow filtration system.

Other upgrades available as part of the package include custom bumpers, LED lights, a front levelling kit, 20in wheels and up to 37in off-road tyres, which are designed to add even more presence and performance. They stretch the dimensions of the Mammoth 1000 TRX to 5811mm long, 2090mm wide and 1970mm high.

The truck can seat six adults, can cope with a payload of 1043kg and can tow a load weighing up to 3942kg.

The Mammoth TRX 100 costs around $150,000 (£100,000), including the stock TRX pick-up. Hennessey said that the truck was available for “customers across the US and around the world”.

