Dear reader, an interesting bit of insight into your life landed in my inbox recently: fresh Autocar market research with some illuminating statistics, figures and overall feelings towards lots of things. In fact, it's possible that you personally took part in the survey. There is no getting around it: statistically, I am likely to be a good chunk younger than you.

Which is why I'm deploying a bit of empathy and stepping into your shoes. A lot of you reading this might not be too interested in buying a new electric vehicle. You might consider them to be a pain to charge, with too much technology and, even worse, boring.

But I'm hoping this Ford Puma Gen-E will offer a bit of a fresh perspective, because with just the right amount of blue-sky thinking and some man maths, it might begin to make sense.

The Puma Gen-E is cheap. So cheap that using it could save you money under the right circumstances. Here's the thinking: if you've been on a leasing configurator in the past few months you will have seen a Puma Gen-E in the massive 'oh my goodness, 100/100 value' section.

The best deal I've seen is £132 per month with a £1884 deposit and 5000 miles per year, but you could upgrade to 8000 miles for another £20 per month. These cars are flooding the leasing market. ZEV? ECG? You betcha. That's £3468 in total for a year's worth of drudgery driving.

To the shops, supermarket and hospital in a car that could cost as little as 6p or 7p per mile, assuming you are able to charge from home. Reader, you're a clever sort. So I imagine your investment strategy is diverse and robust - and you can see where I'm going with this.