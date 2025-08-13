To mark the launch of the Ford Explorer, Lexie Alford became the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an EV.
The 18,600-mile, 27-country journey traversed territory as diverse as the Australian outback, the mountains of Bhutan and the Atacama desert.
Impressive stuff, but of more relevance to me – and you, I would expect – is how the Explorer will tackle slightly more real-world adventures, such as the traffic-clogged streets of Twickenham, the bumpy moorland roads of Somerset and the relentless roundabouts of Milton Keynes.
Now, I doubt I’ll get close to Alford’s epic quest in terms of accumulated mileage over the coming months, but I will be tackling those more real-world environments – and with enough time behind the wheel hopefully to gain an understanding of what remains a very curious machine. A controversial one, too.
This is, as you may recall, the Ford that isn’t entirely a Ford: it’s built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, as part of a broad deal between the two firms that has helped the Blue Oval expand its EV line-up beyond the larger Mustang Mach-E.
That said, Ford says that while it has taken a VW Group platform, it has developed its own vehicle with its own character. It’s also the Explorer that isn’t really an Explorer: the name comes from a long-running US market SUV, although one that is both larger and very much not electrically powered.
To British buyers not versed in Ford’s US lineup, that’s possibly more confusing than controversial: certainly Ford attracted less opprobrium for using the name than if they had, say, wheeled out an electric SUV-coupé and called it a Capri. Imagine!
The Explorer is a lot of money for quite frankly not very much, at this price point Ford should have developed it's own EV rather than use VW technology even worse they are more expensive than their VW equivalents. . It makes you wonder after Ford have failed to replace the Fiesta,Ka+ and Mondeo plus the soon to be gone Focus is how series Ford is about staying here in Europe? after all it's stopped building vehicles in Australia,Brazil & India will European plants be next
The authors go on and on about the Ford being so much shorter than an ID4 as if that's something special, the Skoda Elroq is also made on the MEB platform, also shorter than the ID4 ( and Enyaq ), and more importantly, is significantly cheaper than the Ford, whitout feeling any cheaper, much to the contrary ( also, imo, the Skoda looks better ).
Taking a look at the sales numbers, it seems that buyers have made their choice as well. Fords deal with VW was for them to make 600k cars using MEB, split between this and the Capri, over a 5 year period. I very much doubt they'll manage half of that.
The notion that the Elroq "looks better" than the Explorer is a joke. Another Russian doll, cookie cutter, design-by-numbers output from VAG's budget arm which aren't 'allowed' to look nice to maintain group brand hierarchy.
The Explorer won a Red Dot Design award on launch for its distinctive looks. Meanwhile, it's a fair bet nobody even noticed the Elroq launched.