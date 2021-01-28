Jaguar XF Sportbrake D200 2021 UK review

The XF’s new Pivi Pro infotainment screen - some 11.4in on the diagonal, a lot squarer of aspect than the old car’s set-up, and with a slightly convex display that makes it appear to hug the curve of the dashboard quite nicely - is also a huge improvement on what went before it. It’s standard on even entry-level S-grade cars (although the new widescreen digital instrument pack, which is also very good, isn’t), and it’s easy to use and - as far as we could tell on a two-hour test drive - reliable and robust with its software. The line of shortcut buttons on the left of the display and the easy configurability of the home screen to suit the functions you access most often are as key to this as the system’s responsiveness.

Seat comfort up front is very good. If you’re taller, there’s a chance you might notice a slight shortage of telescopic steering column adjustment range, or the closeness of the car’s roofline, because the XF has never been the biggest or most accommodating of executive options. Compared with the latest BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, its back seats in particular do feel relatively small, although they’re still usable and comfortable for all but the tallest adults.

Boot space is a very useful 550-odd litres up to the window line, although you lose the car’s underfloor storage if you go for mild-hybrid diesel (which carries its 48V battery and power inverter under there) whereas you’ll keep it if you have a P250 or P300 petrol version instead.

Not that I’d let that put me off. This new gently hybridised Ingenium diesel does have the occasional funny driveline engagement when you’re just tipping into the throttle pedal, as it juggles that transient blending of its electric and combustive power sources. They’re pretty rare, though. Most of the time, it just offers usefully stout-feeling mid-range torque, paired with good refinement and equally good economy for a car of its size. During mixed-speed touring, I suspect an indicated 50mpg would be achievable with a fairly light load on board.

Jaguar’s Ingenium four-pot diesel engines seemed a bit vocal and meek, teamed with what could feel like dull-witted transmissions, when they were introduced five years ago. This phase of mild hybridisation has made a perceptible difference to how torquey they feel on the road, though, and mechanical isolation has been incrementally improving over the years in parallel. (The new XF has an active noise cancellation system that works to dampen the effect of its various sources of noise on your senses.)