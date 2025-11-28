BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How the Fiat Punto’s demise marked the rise of the SUV era
UP NEXT
Every model discounted by the UK's Electric Car Grant

How the Fiat Punto’s demise marked the rise of the SUV era

The lack of a Punto replacement points to a shift in European buying habits

Richard Bremner Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 November 2025

The supermini was almost realised by Fiat in 1971 with its 127.

Almost, because this small, neat and peppy two-box fastback first appeared with a bootlid. A hatchback was optionally offered a year later, when the three-door Renault 5 was launched. 

These two defined the silhouette of the supermini from 1972 until now and doubtless well beyond, despite the hatchback’s losing battle with crossovers. 

The Fiat went further than the Renault with its epoch-making, because unlike the French car, its engine was arranged transversely, like a Mini’s, and its gearbox was hung off the end of the engine rather than stacked beneath it, unlike a Mini’s. 

The 127 wasn’t quite first with this near-universal front-drive arrangement, but the Fiat Group was testing the layout with the group’s 1966 Autobianchi Primula, a bigger hatchback, and the smaller A112 city car. 

The 127 and the Renault 5 looked chic, trendy and very now compared to the small three-box saloons of the late ’60s, and it wasn’t long before other manufacturers scrambled to produce rivals. Fiat and Renault gained a huge head start, however, Fiat particularly. It eventually sold close to five million 127s and followed this with another 8.8 million Unos, variations on this hatch surviving in South America until 2014, nine years after European sales ended.

The Uno was followed by the first-generation Punto in 1993, both these cars designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro’s ItalDesign. 

During its six-year life, the first version sold almost 3.5 million examples while the second, launched in 1999 and overstaying its welcome right out to 2010, made almost three million. The third and final version, originally launched as the Grande Punto, appeared in 2005, its predecessor hanging around as the Punto Classic.

Of the Grande Punto, high hopes were held following the disappointment of its predecessor, whose on-the-road reality fell well short of what plenty of rivals now offered. 

Scoop images showed a crisply handsome design whose grille was frequently likened to a Maserati’s, and what was rumoured to be an appealing interior too. 

And when it emerged in 2005, the Grande Punto certainly didn’t disappoint in the looks department. Its grille couldn’t be mistaken for a Maserati’s, but like the rest of the car, it carried a tasteful Latin elegance about it. Particularly appealing was the rear end, as it is today, the high-mounted tail-lights pioneered by the original Punto, allowing for an especially classy and minimalist design. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Fiat Punto

Used Fiat Punto 2012-2018 review

Decently spacious for a supermini, with a good range of engines, but the Punto's driving dynamics are less-than beguiling

Read our review
Back to top

It was quite interesting inside too, especially with the colourful dotted or ribbed upholstery and two-tone dashboards of the early models, before these were washed away in favour of dull grey trim and single-colour facias. But the ambience of the launch interior was modern, Italian and decently sophisticated for a supermini. There were updates, of course. 

For a while, the Grande Punto became the Punto Evo with an odd new face, before becoming a plain old Punto, with a new nose much like the earlier old one. At one time, you could even buy it with the two-pot TwinAir motor, replete with six-speed ’box. None of which significantly reinvigorated a car whose chassis, among other features, was off the pace from day one. 

Despite the multi-million unit sales of this last model (close to three million) and its many predecessors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne stalled a replacement during the 2008 recession, before concluding that the margins on it were so thin that a replacement – in Europe at least – wasn’t worth it compared with adding another Jeep.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Fiat Punto 2012-2018 cars for sale

 Fiat PUNTO HATCHBACK 1.2 Pop + Euro 6 5dr
2016
£3,394
60,360miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.2 Easy Manual Euro 5 3dr
2013
£2,395
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.4 Easy + Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£2,500
96,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.4 Easy Manual Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£1,990
76,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.4 GBT Manual Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2012
£1,684
94,123miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat PUNTO 1.4 Easy + Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£4,095
47,351miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop Euro 6 5dr
2014
£3,295
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop + Euro 6 5dr
2017
£4,490
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop Manual Euro 5 5dr
2012
£2,495
56,210miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 99 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
alessandro 28 November 2025

That the Grande Punto's chassis was "off the pace from day one", is questionable.Interestingly, the latest iteration of the Fiat Punto (from 2005 onwards) shared the same chassis with the Opel Corsa (obvious when looking at the side view of the two cars), a reminder of the Fiat-GM collaboration before the merger with Chrysler (FCA). Unfortunately, Fiat invested little in the model. Considering what Opel managed to do with that same chassis in the Corsa OPC, it was a real shame.I remember, however, that Alain Prost, after conducting a comparative road test, preferred the Abarth Punto (still based on the same chassis) to the Mini Cooper S (R53) because, in his opinion, the Punto was more throttle-adjustable and, when driven briskly, it was easier to perceive its limits. I don't know if that was true. I've never driven an Abarth Punto but I own (and enjoy) an R53 Mini and I think time has proven it right.

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308

View all car reviews